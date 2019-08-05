European food delivery companies to combine

Just Eat (OTC:JSTLF) and Takeaway.com finalize the terms of the merger between the two food delivery companies.

Just Eat shareholders will own 52.15% of the merged entity, with Takeaway.com shareholders will hold 48.85%.

The two companies are complementary on a geographic basis, with Just Eat focused on the U.K. and western part of Europe, while Takeaway.com holds a dominant position in Germany and eastern Europe.

Shares of the combined company will be listed in London.