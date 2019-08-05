China iron ore plunges as supply surges, demand dwindles

The iron ore boom is turning into a bust, as most-active futures in Singapore, which retreated 10% last week, plunged as much as 7% overnight to $95.96/metric ton, while the most-traded contract on the Dalian Exchange fell as much as 4% to 704.5 yuan/mt ($101.53).

BHP -3.5% , VALE -3.1% , RIO -2.2% pre-market; other iron ore producers include OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY

The drivers that helped spike H1 gains – booming demand combined with a supply squeeze after Vale's January tailings dam burst - have weakened as Vale restores capacity and Brazil's exports rebound, and the escalating U.S.-China trade war blunts investors' appetite for raw materials.

The yuan's drop "feeds into the concerns about economic growth," which are ultimately driven by uncertainty around U.S.-China trade relations, says David Lennox at Australia's Fat Prophets.

Meanwhile, demand for steel is weak, particularly in the construction sector in China, the world's top steel producer, the profitability of Chinese mills has turned negative, and the yuan has plunged beyond 7 per dollar for the first time since 2008.

While lower prices are not good news for top miners including Vale, Rio Tinto, BHP and Fortescue Metals, their shares remain substantially higher than a year ago and well above their costs of production.