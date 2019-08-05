Apple, semis slide as trade war weakens yuan

China-exposed tech names are seeing red pre-market after China lets the yuan drop to the lowest level in more than a decade in response to President Trump's latest tariff threat.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (NASDAQ:SOXX) is down 2.4% .

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are down 2.6% . During last week's earnings report, Apple refuted reports it planned to move Mac Pro production from the U.S. to China despite its applications for tariff exemptions, which Trump said would be denied.