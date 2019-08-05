Spirit MTA sets vote on Hospitality Trust deal for Sept. 4

Spririt MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) files proxy materials related to the sale of its properties and three Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) assets to Hospitality Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) for $2.4B.

Will hold a special meeting of shareholders on Sept. 4, 2019 in Dallas where SMTA shareholders will consider and vote on the proposed sale and plan of voluntary liquidation.

If approved, the proposed transaction is expected to close on Sept. 20, 2019.

Previously: Spirit MTA to sell trust to Hospitality Properties Trust for $2.4B (June 3)