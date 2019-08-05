Tyson Foods +1% after profit guidance maintained

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) says new product innovation helped volume growth in core retail lines outpace other large food companies and the total food/beverage category during Q2, although results in the Chicken segment were mixed and the Pork segment was negatively affected by increased hog costs.

Volume was up 11.8% during the quarter, led by a 23% rise in chicken volume and 196% jump in the international/other business. Average prices were down 3.5%, dragged lower by an 11.4% drop in chicken.

Operating margin was 7.3% vs. 7.3% consensus and 8.1% a year ago.

Tyson keeps full-year guidance for EPS of $5.75 to $6.10 in place on its view that a strong export environment will support growth across segments. The midpoint of the EPS guidance range is above the consensus EPS mark of $5.90.

Shares of Tyson are up 0.92% premarket to $80.49.

