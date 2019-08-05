Intra-Cellular to submit additional preclinical data for lumateperone NDA; FDA action date extended to December 27; shares up 13% premarket

Per FDA feedback, Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) will submit additional preclinical data to the FDA related to its marketing application seeking approval for lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia. The additional results constitute a major amendment to the filing so the agency's action date has been extended three months to December 27 to allow for review.

The company believes that the additional data should be sufficient to address the FDA's questions.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am to discuss the matter.

On July 24, the company announced that the agency canceled the planned advisory committee meeting to allow for the full review of the new information. Shares initially sold off on the news.