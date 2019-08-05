Crude oil tumbles on trade worries; BofA warns price could drop by $30/bbl

Crude oil futures continue lower as markets remain concerned about U.S.-China trade tensions and the implications for global energy demand; WTI -1.1% to $55.02/bbl, Brent -1.2% to $61.13/bbl.

China's government overnight allowed the yuan to drop beyond the key 7 per dollar level for the first time in more than a decade, signaling it may tolerate further currency weakness because of the trade dispute; a lower yuan would raise the cost of dollar-denominated oil imports in China, the world's biggest crude oil importer.

Signs of rising oil exports from the United States add to pressure on prices; U.S. shipments surged by 260K bbl/day in June to a monthly record of 3.16M bbl/day, U.S. government data showed on Friday.

Analysts at BofA Merrill Lynch say the latest round of U.S. tariffs could reduce global oil demand by 250K-500K bbl/day.

BAML also warns crude prices could sink by as much as $30/bbl if China decides to buy Iranian crude oil in retaliation to the latest U.S. tariff measures.

"While we retain our $60/bbl Brent forecast for next year, we admit that a Chinese decision to re-initiate Iran crude purchases could send oil prices into a tailspin," according to a new BAML report.

The U.S. reportedly is tracking the movement of Chinese tankers amid signs that the vessels are helping to transport Iranian crude to China in defiance of U.S. sanctions against Tehran.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX