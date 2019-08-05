Loews Q2 improves on strength of CNA, Boardwalk Pipelines

Loews (NYSE:L) Q2 EPS of 82 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 75 cents and improves from 72 cents in the year-ago quarter

Higher earnings at CNA Financial Corporation and Boardwalk Pipelines was partially offset by lower results at Diamond Offshore Drilling and less parent company net investment income.

Book value per share at June 30, 2019 of $64.49 increases from $59.34 at Dec. 31, 2018. Book value per share excluding AOCI rose to $64.48 from $62.16 during that same period.

Q2 CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) income before tax increased to $343M from $329M a year ago due to improved results in its Life & Group business and the absence of IT infrastructure transition costs incurred in 2018.

Boardwalk Pipelines Q2 income before tax improved to $53M from $16M a year ago on higher firm transportation revenue from growth projects recently place in service; also includes $19M benefit (after tax) to net income received in conjunction with a contract cancellation due to a customer bankruptcy.

Loews Hotels & Co.'s Q2 income before tax slipped to $18M from $24M a year earlier due to charges of $7M related to pre-opening expenses incurred at hotels under development and the write-off of capitalized developments costs relates to a potential development site; excluding these charges, results benefited primarily from higher earnings at its joint venture properties the Universal Orlando Resort.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

Related ticker: DO

Previously: Loews EPS beats by $0.07 (Aug. 5)