Macau casino sector reeling after Beijing escalates trade war

The Macau casino sector is on watch after the Chinese yuan slides past 7.0 against the U.S. dollar for the first time since 2008. The yuan action is being considered a trade war escalation of sorts by Beijing.
Macau-based casinos have cited some negative impact in the VIP segment as the U.S.-China trade battle has progressed.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is down 3.44% premarket, while Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is 4.18% lower. MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is off 2.90% and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) has peeled off 3.34% in the early session.
