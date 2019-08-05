Multi-billion dollar gas deal set to go ahead, Papua New Guinea minister says

Papua New Guinea's oil minister says the $13B Papua LNG project will proceed despite earlier misgivings from new Prime Minister Marape over the terms of the deal.

Clearing a cloud that had hung over the deal with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Total (NYSE:TOT) and Oil Search Ltd. (OTCPK:OISHF), Petroleum Minister Kua says the cabinet had "agreed in principle" to honor the April agreement that was put up for review after the prime minister who signed it was ousted in a parliamentary vote in May.

Kua says a few items still must be discussed with the companies but would take only a matter of weeks to address.

The deal would nearly double Papua's natural gas exports and make the country a significant energy player.