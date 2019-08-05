Prudential Financial -1.4% after Citi steps to the sidelines

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) slides 1.4% in premarket trading after Citi analyhst Suneet Kamath cuts the stock to neutral from buy and trims price target to $94 from $112, citing the company's weak Q2 earnings.

"PRU is now a show-me story, having missed consensus EPS for 5 quarters in a row," Kamath wrote in a note to clients.

Quant rating Neutral; before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Outperform (6 Buy, 6 Outperform, 7 Hold).

PRU's history of earnings surprises.

