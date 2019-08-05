Shake Shack and Grubhub to partner

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) announces an integrated partnership with Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) for national delivery.

The company says the partnership reflects Shake Shack's long-term digital growth and innovation strategy to make its iconic food more accessible to consumers through an increasing number of channels.

Grubhub's direct-to-POS integration for menu syncing and order submission will be used and the food delivery specialist's "Just in Time" technology is aimed at providing fast delivery, fresh food and a better guest experience. Shake Shack will have access to enhanced tools to analyze performance and ordering trends.

Source: Press Release