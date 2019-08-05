Intercontinental Exchange to buy 'VIX for bonds' index

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) agrees to acquire a family of fixed income volatility indices, including the Merrill Lynch Volatility Estimate family of indices from Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Merrill Lynch.

The MOVE Index is a well-recognized measure of U.S. interest rate volatility that tracks the movement in U.S. Treasury yield volatility implied by current prices of one-month over-the-counter options on 2-year, 5-year, 10-year and 30-year Treasuries.

MOVE and the accompanying fixed income volatility indices will become part of ICE Data Indices’ family of more than 5,000 global fixed income, equity, commodity, and currency indices that leverage ICE Data Services’ pricing, reference data and analytics solutions.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.