Valeritas' h-Patch effective in infusion of apomorphine

Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ:VLRX) announces positive results from a preclinical pharmacokinetic (PK) study of apomorphine (Apo) subcutaneous infusion delivered via its h-Patch wearable drug delivery device.

Valeritas’ h-atch is a drug delivery technology that can facilitate subcutaneous delivery of injectable medicines to patients across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

The study showed Apo levels were detected in blood within two hours of the beginning of h-Patch subcutaneous infusion with a gradual decline after completion of infusion (24-hours).

The wearable h-Patch represents a patient-friendly mechanism for Apo providing the benefits of a full 24-hour infusion of low dose Apo to eliminate “off” periods and improve motor status without tolerability issues seen with subcutaneous injections.

Results of the study will be submitted for presentation at a major medical conference in 2019.