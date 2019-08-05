FDA approves EyeGate Pharma's PE pilot study; shares up 14% premarket

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) has received FDA approval to initiate its follow-on pilot study for punctate epitheliopathies (“PE”).

The study will use the Ocular Bandage Gel (“OBG”) eye drop to treat patients with PE, which can be associated with dry eye.

The FDA has requested that EyeGate make some modifications to the case report forms (CRFs) and patient instructions.

The Company plans to initiate the study immediately, with enrollment expected to begin in the latter part of Q3 2019. The objective of this study is to evaluate several different exploratory performance endpoints in PE patients.