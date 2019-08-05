Sesen Bio strengthens leadership team
Aug. 05, 2019 8:59 AM ETSesen Bio, Inc. (SESN)SESNBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) expands its leadership team with the appointment of industry leaders to several key roles:
- Mark R. Sullivan to General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
- Erin Clark to Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations
- Monica Forbes to Vice President, Finance
- Omar Rifi to Vice President, Business Development and Alliance Management
- Mr. Sullivan joined Sesen Bio in April 2018 as the acting general counsel. Prior to joining Sesen, he provided outsourced in-house counsel services to a variety of companies including Sandoz Inc. and Bayer Healthcare.
- Ms. Clark joined Sesen Bio in January 2019 as the executive director of strategy planning and investor relations. Prior to joining Sesen, Ms. Clark held various leadership roles at Trevena and Orexigen Therapeutics.
- Ms. Forbes most recently served as CFO of Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals.
- Most recently, Mr. Rifi served as vice president, global alliances at Nalproprion Pharmaceuticals.