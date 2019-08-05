CNA Financial Q2 P&C net written premiums rise 6%

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Q2 core EPS of $1.08 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.02 and increased from 99 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Book value per share excluding AOCI slipped to $44.08 at June 30, 2019 from $44.55 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Q2 net investment income, after tax, of $420M improved from $416M a year earlier.

Q2 Property & Casualty Operations net written premiums of $1.87B rose 6% from $1.77B a year earlier; combined ratio of 95.7% increased from 93.8%; excluding catastrophes and development, combined ratio was 94.6% vs. 95.3% a year ago.

Q2 Specialty NWP increased 4% to $713M from $688M a year earlier; combined ratio of 90.7% vs. 86.8% Y/Y; excluding catastrophes and development, combined ratio was 93.2% vs. 92.7%.

Q2 Commercial NWP of $913M increased 13% Y/Y; combined ratio of 99.7% vs. 96.6%; excluding catastrophes and development, combined ratio was 94.9% vs. 95.0%.

Q2 core return on equity of 9.9% vs. 9.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: CNA Financial EPS beats by $0.06 (Aug. 5)