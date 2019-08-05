VIVUS' Qsymia now approved in Korea

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) announces that its Korean marketing partner, Alvogen, has obtained marketing approval for Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate extended-release) from the South Korea Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

Under an agreement executed in September 2017, Alvogen, is solely responsible for obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals and for all sales and marketing activities in Korea.

In addition to the upfront payment that VIVUS received, the agreement also includes future milestone payments contingent upon initiating the commercial launch and achieving sales goals within the covered territory.

VIVUS will also receive royalties on Alvogen's net sales of Qsymia.