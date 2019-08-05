Diamond Offshore drops deeper into the red
- Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) -16.2% pre-market after reporting a wider than expected Q2 loss as revenues sank 19% Y/Y to $216.7M amid declining dayrates.
- DO says its average dayrate during Q2 dropped to $273K from $317K in the year-earlier quarter, and its utilization slipped to 51% from 53% a year ago.
- As of July 1, DO's total contracted backlog was $2B, including more than $450M of backlog secured YTD and excluding a $130M margin commitment from one of the company's customers.
- DO is 53%-owned Loews Corp. (NYSE:L)