Diamond Offshore drops deeper into the red

Aug. 05, 2019 9:12 AM ETDiamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO), LDO, LBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) -16.2% pre-market after reporting a wider than expected Q2 loss as revenues sank 19% Y/Y to $216.7M amid declining dayrates.
  • DO says its average dayrate during Q2 dropped to $273K from $317K in the year-earlier quarter, and its utilization slipped to 51% from 53% a year ago.
  • As of July 1, DO's total contracted backlog was $2B, including more than $450M of backlog secured YTD and excluding a $130M margin commitment from one of the company's customers.
  • DO is 53%-owned Loews Corp. (NYSE:L)
