AbbVie submits U.S. application for elagolix for uterine fibroid-associated heavy menstrual bleeding
Aug. 05, 2019 9:13 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)ABBV, NBIXBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor6 Comments
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has filed a marketing application with the FDA seeking approval of elagolix for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
- Small molecule elagolix inhibits gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) signaling by binding to GnRH receptors in the pituitary gland. GnRH plays a key role in ovulation and the menstrual cycle.
- The FDA approved elagolix, branded as ORILISSA, a year ago for the management of endometriosis-associated pain but the company says this application is not for an expanded use of this product.
- The company in-licensed elagolix from Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in June 2010.
- Shares are down 1% premarket on light volume.