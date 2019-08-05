AbbVie submits U.S. application for elagolix for uterine fibroid-associated heavy menstrual bleeding

  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has filed a marketing application with the FDA seeking approval of elagolix for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
  • Small molecule elagolix inhibits gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) signaling by binding to GnRH receptors in the pituitary gland. GnRH plays a key role in ovulation and the menstrual cycle.
  • The FDA approved elagolix, branded as ORILISSA, a year ago for the management of endometriosis-associated pain but the company says this application is not for an expanded use of this product.
  • The company in-licensed elagolix from Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in June 2010.
