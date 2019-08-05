AbbVie submits U.S. marketing application for new use of Orilissa

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has filed a marketing application with the FDA seeking approval of Orilissa (elagolix) for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Small molecule elagolix inhibits gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) signaling by binding to GnRH receptors in the pituitary gland. GnRH plays a key role in ovulation and the menstrual cycle.

The FDA approved Orilissa a year ago for the management of endometriosis-associated pain.

The company in-licensed elagolix from Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in June 2010.