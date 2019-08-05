Safehold signs two contracts for ~$660M of ground leases

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) signs contracts for two ground leases totaling almost $660M, with the largest relating to the acquisition of the existing ground lease at 425 Park Avenue in New York, NY, for ~$620M.

In connection with this transaction, Safehold has entered into a letter of intent with a sovereign wealth fund to form a joint venture to complete the acquisition. Safehold would own 55% of the venture and act as its manager. The other deal relates to a student housing property in the Phoenix MSA.

Sees closing on these two deals in Q3 and Q4.

Safehold also closed on two previously announced ground leases underlying buildings in New York, NY, and Austin, TX totaling ~$140M, bringing its aggregate portfolio to $1.3B.