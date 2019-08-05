Coca-Cola seen riding out choppy market

Morgan Stanley adds Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) to what it calls its fresh money buy list.

'We see stronger pricing power, volume growth, and new products supporting an acceleration of EPS growth to high single digit levels in 2020 while improvements in working capital, tapering restructuring costs, and lower capex all increase FCF conversion," reads the MS note.

The firm thinks those drivers and a defensive underlying business can help Coca-Cola deliver relative outperformance as market earnings fall.

While MS has had Coca-Cola slotted at Overweight for quite a while, the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Coca-Cola is only at Neutral.