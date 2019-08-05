Intel, Lenovo partner on HPC and AI

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Lenovo announce a multiyear collaboration for high-performance computing and AI solutions. No financial terms were provided.

The collab will build on the long-standing data center partnership between the companies.

Intel and Lenovo will focus on three areas of HPC and AI: systems and solutions, software optimization for convergence, and ecosystem enablement.

The companies plan to build joint HPC and AI centers around the world to enable researchers and universities to further develop solutions.