CeCors to acquire 100% of Records Access Services Canada, Inc.
Aug. 05, 2019 9:24 AM ETPsykey, Inc. (CEOS)CEOSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- CeCors (OTCPK:CEOS) to acquire 100% interest in Records Access Services Canada, Inc. for 400K Preferred “A” shares at $2.50 per share plus $500K on closing and additional preferred bonus shares upon meeting revenue milestones ranging from $100K per month to $500K in monthly revenues.
- “As electronic patient data collection becomes more and more of an important role for companies like RASCi, we are perpetually improving our systems. As the market expands worldwide we are poised to continue our growth in the USA and globally,” stated Robert Gardiner, President and CEO of CeCors, Inc.