Trump weighs in on yuan's weakness, prods Fed

President Trump takes to Twitter to express his chagrin at the decline in China's yuan and takes the opportunity to try to prod the Fed to react.

The Chinese yuan is down 1.5% against the greenback to 7.05 per dollar at 9:21 AM ET. Dollar Index slides 0.4% .

"China dropped the price of their currency to an almost historic low," he writes in a Tweet early this morning. "It's called 'currency manipulation'. Are you listening Federal Reserve?"

Still, he calls the move "a major violation which will greatly weaken China over time."

In the last five trading sessions, the yuan is down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

As in the past, the Fed isn't likely to respond to Trump; the dollar's strength isn't part of the central bank's dual mandate for a full employment rate and stable inflation.

