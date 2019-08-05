More on Kosmos Energy Q2 earnings

Kosmos Energy (KOS +1.1% ) swung to profit in Q2 on improved oil sales of $389.3M, +37% Y/Y.

Reported profit of $49.4M compared to loss of $148.6M last year.

Kosmos highlighted that it has achieved a record quarterly production of 71,100 barrels of oil equivalent a day, with sales more than doubled reaching 6.3 MMboe, up from 2.9 MMBoe.

Production expenses declined to $14.52/bbl of oil equivalent compared to $17.21/bbl in Q2 2018.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $240M, with free cash flow of $136M.

Realized oil and gas revenues, excluding the impact of hedging program was $63.18/boe

The company ended the quarter with ~$652M of liquidity, total debt of $2.18B

For 2019, Kosmos expects production to be at the low end of the 69,000 to 73,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day guidance range.

