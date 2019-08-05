Eloxx Pharma begins mid-stage trial for ELX-02 in cystinosis

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX -1.4% ) has initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial (Study 003) for ELX-02 in cystinosis in Canada.

Study 003 is a single arm, open label study designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of subcutaneous (SC) ELX-02 in patients with nephropathic cystinosis with at least 1 nonsense mutation in the cystinosin gene.

Six patients will be enrolled and will be treated with ELX-02 for four weeks with three escalating dose levels.

Top line data from this trial is expected early in Q4 2019.