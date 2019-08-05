Jernigan Capital loses a bull; shares slide 4.9%

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) slumps 4.9% after Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes downgrades the stock to market perform on full valuation as well as uncertainty over pricing and details of its expected internalization of managers.

Still has positive outlook on its objective to be a hybrid mortgage/equity REIT, but wary of potential for a dividend cut due to internalization and negative investor reaction.

In the past week, JCAP has risen 3.8% vs. the S&P 500's 1.4% decline over the same period.

Previously: Jernigan Capital beats on revenue (July 31)