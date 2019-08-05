Stocks slammed after China devalues yuan in trade war escalation

Stocks open with steep losses after China weakened its currency against the U.S. dollar to its lowest level since 2008, ratcheting up concerns over global trade and growth; Dow -1.9% , S&P -2% , Nasdaq -2.6% .

The yuan, which China has historically controlled, stands at 7.05 per dollar, crossing the 7 threshold for the first time in more than a decade, a move Pres. Trump calls "currency manipulation... a major violation which will greatly weaken China over time."

China "appears to have decided that... the boost to China's export sector from currency depreciation is worth attracting the ire of Trump," says Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics. "The fact that they have now stopped defending 7.00 against the dollar suggests that they have all but abandoned hopes for a trade deal with the U.S."

European bourses also are sharply lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -2% , France's CAC -1.7% and Germany's DAX -1.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1.7% , China's Shanghai Composite -1.6% .

In the U.S., an early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows information technology ( -2.8% ) and financials ( -1.9% ) leading the broad-based retreat.

Trade bellwethers Boeing ( -2.3% ) and Caterpillar ( -2.3% ) open with steep losses, and semiconductor stocks such as Micron Technology ( -4.5% ), Skyworks Solutions ( -2.6% ) and Advanced Micro Devices ( -4.5% ) are lower by at least 2.5%.

Treasury yields, the dollar and oil prices continue to retreat: The two-year and 10-year yields tumble 9 bps each to a respective 1.62% and 1.77%, the U.S. Dollar Index -0.4% to 97.66, and WTI crude -1.9% to $54.57/bbl.

Still ahead: ISM non-manufacturing index