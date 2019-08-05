Cars.com -36% after ending strategic review, cutting outlook

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) has slid 35.8% after missing on Q2 earnings today, cutting full-year guidance and ending a strategic review after receiving no interest, saying it will stay an independent public company.

The company launched a strategic look on Jan. 16, and now says it's concluded with no actionable bids for the company after an "exhaustive" process.

The board was unanimous on the decision, including directors placed on the board by Starboard Value as part of a 2018 settlement.

Meanwhile, "continued reductions in OEM advertising and delayed OEM certifications that facilitate sales to thousands of franchise dealers on a preferred basis" have had a negative impact on the outlook.

The company now anticipates revenue will drop in 2019 between 6% and 9%, and with EBITDA margin between 27% and 29%.