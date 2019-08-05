Astronics slumps on Q2 earnings miss

Astronics tanks (ATRO -11.8% ) as the company said demand during Q2 was negatively affected by a couple of events including unusual loss of a satellite that was critical to planned connectivity system for large business jets and concern related to Boeing's 737 MAX situation that negatively affects volume for the 737 MAX production line.

Sales declined 9.4% to 189.1M impacted by semiconductor business divestiture; on adjusted sales were up 5.4% reflecting growth in both the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Adj. operating margin compressed 100bps to 4.6%

Bookings were $170.7M, for a book-to-bill ratio, excluding semiconductor activity, of 0.91:1

Backlog was $379.7M; ~$263.9M of backlog is expected to ship in the remainder of 2019.

Astronics issued lowered guidance for FY19, and revenues of $740M-$775M down from $760M-$805M and as compared to consensus of $783.3M; forecasts $680M - $700M from the Aerospace segment and $60M - $75M as Test segment sales.

The company said ~5% reduction at the mid-point of expectations for the Aerospace segment reflects the impact of the delay of the business jet antenna program and the related satellite failure, along with some softening of demand for IFEC products; also expects the restructuring initiatives to generate ~$8M - $9M in annual savings expected to be realized beginning Q3 and should help to offset the impact on margin of lower volume.

