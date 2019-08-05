IBM targets boosted on Red Hat potential

UBS maintains a Buy rating for IBM (NYSE:IBM) and raises the target from $160 to $170.
Analyst John Roy says the Red Hat deal "should turn IBM from a revenue decliner ... into a sustainable mid-single digit grower." Roy expects improved margins and FCF from the deal plus "more relevance in a hybrid cloud world."
More action: Nomura raises its IBM target from $165 to the Street-high $175.
IBM shares are down 3.8% as Bernstein points more investors towards Friday's investor presentation 8-K, which slid in some downside guidance not included in the recent earnings report.
