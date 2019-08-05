Retail sector thrashed around by tariff anxiety

The retail sector is being hit particularly hard by the trade war escalation, with many analysts warning that companies could face some pushback in passing extra trade-related costs to consumers. For some chains, there is also the risk of backlash in China if anti-U.S. sentiment is stirred up.
Notable decliners include many of the usual suspects. In early trading the list of stocks facing pressure includes Macy's (M -5.7%), Best Buy (BBY -4.6%), Mattel (MAT -5.9%), Signet Jewelers (SIG -7.1%), Foot Locker (FL -3.2%), Nordstrom (JWN -3.5%), Gap (GPS -3.4%), Hasbro (HAS -2.8%) and Tapestry (TPR -4.5%).
On the defensive side, Coca-Cola (KO -0.2%), PepsiCo (PEP -0.5%), Mondelez International (MDLZ -0.4%), General Mills (GIS -0.2%) and Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP -0.1%) are holding up pretty well. Starbucks (SBUX -1.2%) and Nike (NKE -1.7%) are also ahead of broad market averages.
ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FDIS, IYK, FXD, EMTY, RCD, PMR, UGE, SZK, FTXD, JHMC
