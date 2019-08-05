Gold hits six-year high; precious metals miners rally on safe-haven trade

Gold equities (GDX +4% ) are early gainers in an otherwise morning sea of red, as the yellow metal surges to a more than six-year high with the escalating U.S.-China trade war sending investors scurrying for the safety of bullion; December Comex gold +1.4% to $1,477.60/oz., silver also +1.4% to $16.49/oz.

Among big gainers: HL +7.1% , AG +7% , GFI +6.6% , IAG +6.4% , SBGL +5.6% , GOLD +5.4% , HMY +5.1% , PAAS +4.8% , AUY +4.4% , DRD +3.6% , NEM +3.4% , WPM +3.3% , AU +3.1% , AEM +3.1% .

Additional U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports may ultimately force the Fed to cut interest rates further to protect the economy from trade-policy risks; lower rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar.

China let its yuan weaken below 7 per dollar, an 11-year low, which "might encourage some more gold buying in China as a weaker yuan means a stronger dollar, and gold provides you exposure to the dollar, which makes gold attractive for the Chinese," says Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

Meanwhile, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust (GLD +1.7% ), the world's largest gold-backed ETF, rose to 830.76 metric tons on Friday.

