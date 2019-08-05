Weatherford OK'd for $250M to keep operating during bankruptcy

Weatherford International (OTCPK:WFTIQ) says it received approval from a Houston court to accept another $250M from one of its creditors to maintain day-to-day operations during bankruptcy proceedings.

The company filed for bankruptcy protection in early July after more than five years of financial struggles and repeated layoffs.

WFT's reorganization plan allows it to shed $5.8B of its $7.6B in long-term debt in exchange for 99% of the stock in the reorganized company and provides the company with $1.75B in fresh credit and loans.