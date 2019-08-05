Arch Therapeutics in the green as AC5 nears CE Mark certification
Aug. 05, 2019 10:40 AM ETArch Therapeutics, Inc. (ARTH)ARTHBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor39 Comments
- Thinly traded nano cap Arch Therapeutics (OTCQB:ARTH) is shrugging off the broad market's bearishness on the heels of its announcement of positive data on topical gel AC5 and an update on its CE Mark application.
- Results from two studies showed its antibacterial effects against common pathogens and comparable antimicrobial action with a silver-based wound dressing.
- The company believes it is near the finish line for its CE Mark application filed in November 2018, adding that the reviewing organization indicated that its responses provided during the review period have been acceptable so far. It is confident that can effectively address any lingering questions that may arise during the remainder of the review process.
- Shares are up a fraction on light volume.