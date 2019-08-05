Tyson Foods jumps to new high after earnings
- Tyson Foods (TSN +7.8%) rallies after a Q2 profit beat and projecting that the magnitude of losses in China's hog and pork supplies will be a multi-year event for global protein supply and demand fundamentals.
- During the earnings call, execs stated that Tyson has had discussions over the last few months on selling in China. Management also disclosed receiving a new grand jury subpoena in relation to a chicken antitrust investigation.
- Shares traded at a new 52-week high of $86.18 earlier in the session.
