Energy Fuels down ~7% post Q2 earnings
Aug. 05, 2019 10:37 AM ETEnergy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)UUUUBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Energy Fuels (UUUU -6.9%) Q2 vanadium output was 437,000 pounds and 19,000 pounds of uranium.
- Sales of vanadium, into the steel industry reached 98,000 pounds at an average price of $7.87/ pound, following its conversion into ferrovanadium.
- At the current time, the Company is selling only small quantities of vanadium, while mainly focusing on building V2O5 inventory for sale in the future as the Company expects prices to increase.
- Posted operating loss of $11.5M as compared to income of $7.1M, mainly due to an impairment to inventories of $4.9M on low uranium & vanadium prices, and the decision to retain most of the vanadium inventory for future sale.
- The company ended the quarter with $42.6M of working capital, including $28M in cash & cash equivalents, 485,000 pounds of finished uranium goods, and 610,000 pounds of finished vanadium.
- In July, Energy Fuels struck a new processing agreement, in which it will assist in the cleanup of a formerly producing mine in New Mexico, for processing and recovery of uranium at White Mesa Mill.
- The firm will retain any uranium recovered from the material for its own account, which is expected to be ~ 10,000 and 70,000 pounds of uranium.
- The company said it expects to continue to produce between 160,000 and 200,000 pounds of vanadium per month through Q3
- Previously: Energy Fuels reports Q2 results (Aug. 5)