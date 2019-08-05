Jupai -7.1% as Q2 revenue falls 58% Y/Y

Jupai Holdings (NYSE:JP) falls 7.1% after Q2 net revenue of RMB 185.9M ($27.1M) sinks 58% from the year-ago period.

Q2 operating costs and expenses of RMB 241.0M fell 15% Y/Y.

"We expect to realize additional cost reductions in the coming quarters as we further downsize our workforce, amend our incentive schemes, optimize our coverage network and streamline our business operating procedures," said Jupai CFO Min Liu.

Q2 non-GAAP net loss of RMB 58.6M vs. non-GAAP net income of RMB 115.5M.

Total assets under management of RMB 47.0B at June 30, 2019 fell 17% from June 30, 2018.

Previously: Jupai Holdings reports Q2 results (Aug. 5)