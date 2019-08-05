Chinese refiners do not expect tariffs on U.S. crude - S&P Global
Aug. 05, 2019
- China is unlikely to target U.S. crude oil if it decides to impose retaliatory tariffs in response to Pres. Trump's plan to impose 10% tariffs on an additional $300B worth of Chinese goods starting Sept. 1, sources at Sinopec (SNP -3.1%) trading arm Unipec and independent refineries tell S&P Global Platts.
- U.S. crude oil is unlikely to be included in the target item list if the Beijing government decides to hit back with counter tariffs, according to the report, as the product is not an essential trade item for both countries, while the value of U.S. crude sales to China has been small this year.
- Market participants also say a retaliatory tariff on U.S. crude would cause minimal harm to U.S. upstream companies since demand for the product remains strong in other Asian countries.
- A sharp increase in U.S. crude procurement from refiners in South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand has more than made up for the reduction in China's purchases this year.
- "U.S. crude can sell into many other Asian countries and China is not a major outlet... there's no point in imposing any tariff on U.S. crude oil because it's not going to hurt them," says a Beijing-based trading manager at PetroChina (PTR -3.7%) trading arm Chinaoil.
