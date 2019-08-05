Aurelius Equity to acquire BT fleet management unit

  • European investment group Aurelius Equity Opportunities (OTC:AULRF) will acquire the fleet management operations of BT Group (BT -2.3%).
  • BT Fleet Solutions is the UK's top commercial fleet management business.
  • The purchase price isn't disclosed. The deal's set to complete in the second half of the year.
  • BT Fleet Solutions, established in 2002, has a network of 65 in-house garages, 500 partner facilities and more than 50 mobile technicians. It manages more than 80,000 vehicles for more than 26 blue-chip customers.
  • The unit had 2017-2018 revenues of £209.5M.
