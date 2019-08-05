Orisun Acquisition prices $40M initial public offering

Orisun Acquisition (NASDAQ:ORSNU) has priced its initial public offering of 4M units at $10.00 per unit.

Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one warrant to purchase one half (1/2) of one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share, and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a share of common share upon the consummation of an initial business combination.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 600K units.

The offering is expected to close on August 6.