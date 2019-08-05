IBM, Chainyard launch supplier blockchain network

IBM (IBM -3.4% ) and Chainyard announce the new blockchain-based Trust Your Supplier network to "improve supplier qualification, validation, onboarding and life cycle information management."

Founding participants include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Cisco, GlaxoSmithKline, Lenovo, Nokia, Schneider Electric, and Vodafone.

The solution is built on the IBM Blockchain Platform and hosted on the IBM Cloud.

IBM has over 18,500 suppliers around the world and will start by onboarding 4,000 of its own North American suppliers in the coming months.

Trust Your Supplier is currently available to limited participants with a commercial launch expected in Q3.