Information Services -3.5% post Q2 results

Information Services (III -3.5% ) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 5.2% Y/Y to $67.3M.

The revenues were $40.2M in the Americas (-1% Y/Y); $22.8M in Europe (-5% Y/Y) and $4.3M in Asia Pacific (-31% Y/Y).

Operating margin declined 102 bps to 4.9% and adj. EBITDA declined 176 bps to 12%.

Cash and equivalents totaled $10.4M; ISG repurchased $1.7M of stock and paid $0.9M in contingent consideration for prior acquisitions.

Total outstanding debt was reduced 12% Y/Y, to $97M.

“Our expanding digital solutions and disciplined management approach puts us in position to continue driving profitable growth and delivering value for our clients and shareholders." said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO.

2019 Outlook Reaffirmed: Revenue to be $276-285M and adj. EBITDA of $33-35M.

