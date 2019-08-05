Financial stocks slide as traders bet on more Fed rate cuts

Traders are now betting there will be three or four 25-basis point rate cuts by the end of the year, with a few seeing as many as five.

The probability of the federal funds target range being cut to 1.25%-1.50%, or 75 basis points below the current range of 2.00-2.25%, by Dec. 11, 2019, increased to 39.7% today vs. 22.5% on Friday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, which calculates the probabilities based on trading of Federal Funds rate futures.

The probability of a 50-bp reduction to 1.50%-1.75% is 41.1% vs. 50.2% on Friday.

The strengthening of the U.S. dollar, the angst over slower global growth, and U.S. trade war drama pushes down U.S. Treasury yields, hurting financial stocks. The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) sinks 2.3% .

The six biggest banks are all down at least 2% in late morning trading -- Bank of America (BAC -4.1% ), Citigroup (C -2.8% ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM -2.4% ), Wells Fargo (WFC -2.3% ), Goldman Sachs (GS -3% ), and Morgan Stanley (MS -3.4% ).