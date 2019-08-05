Bullish signs on Restaurant Brands International

Oppenheimer is confident Restaurant Brands International (QSR -0.9% ) will extend on its recent momentum.

"We continue to reiterate QSR as a top idea coming out of the 2Q print. Comp trends in the quarter weren't as bad as feared, and catalysts for accelerating sales don't appear fully captured by consensus. Unit growth has a compelling recipe for acceleration, particularly as TH and PLK rapidly expand outside their home markets. Outside of fundamentals, the balance sheet now has $1B in cash, and with incremental debt, QSR could have well over $3B of dry powder to accelerate shareholder returns."

Oppenheimer isn't the only firm with a positive view on the restaurant operator. The sell side consensus on QSR is Outperform and the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is flashing Bullish.

Shares of Restaurant Brands are up 46% YTD.