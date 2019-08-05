Malaysia to extend Lynas license for rare earths plant - Reuters

Malaysia's government plans to extend Lynas' (OTCPK:LYSCF -6.2% ) license to operate a rare earths processing plant, although the duration of the extension is not certain and could be for a shorter than the usual three years, Reuters reports.

Lynas has been running the plant in Malaysia since 2012 using rare earths mined from Mount Weld in Western Australia, despite a dispute over the removal of low-level radioactive waste produced by the plant.

But shares trade sharply lower after online news portal Malaysiakini said, citing an unnamed source, that a decision on the license could be delayed by as much as six months.