Sellas completes enrollment in mid-stage study of NPS in DCIS of the breast; shares up 2%

Nano cap SELLAS Life Sciences (SLS +1.6% ) is up on average volume in reaction to the completion of enrollment in a Phase 2 clinical trial, VADIS, evaluating NeuVax (nelipepimut-S) (NPS), combined with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), in certain women with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) of the breast.

The primary endpoint is frequency of newly induced NPS-cytotoxic T lymphocytes in peripheral blood in the NPS + GM-CSF group compared to the group who received GM-CSF alone.

Preliminary data should be available by year-end.

DCIS is a non-invasive condition in which abnormal cells are found in the lining of a breast duct and have not spread to other tissues. In some cases, it can become invasive.