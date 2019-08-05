Facebook wins review of BlackBerry photo tag patent

Facebook (FB -3.1% ) will be allowed to pursue an attempt to invalidate a BlackBerry (BB -3.3% ) patent on photo tagging.

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has begun reviewing the patent after giving a preliminary look to Facebook's challenge, which followed a suit by BlackBerry over the matter.

The issue concerns methods for identifying people and objects in photographs.

The board determined there was a "reasonable likelihood" that Facebook would prevail with respect to at least one challenged claim, and "we hereby institute inter partes review of the challenged claims on all the grounds of unpatentability."